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10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL D...

10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft

This year's class may not have the flashiest top-end talent, but it's deep, gritty, and full of players with a chip on their shoulder.

Published on April 21, 2026
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  • Depth and grit in the 2026 draft class, with players carrying a chip on their shoulder.
  • Explosive playmakers like Jacob Rodriguez and Jordyn Tyson could be first-round steals.
  • Teams may get aggressive on positions of need, like cornerback and offensive line.
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10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft

For most of these young men, Thursday night in Pittsburgh will be the most important moment of their lives.

Years of early mornings, film sessions, injuries, doubts, and sacrifices all come down to one phone call.

The NFL Draft is more than a transaction.

It’s the fulfillment of a dream that started in youth leagues, backyard games, and high school gyms across the country.

This year’s class may not have the flashiest top-end talent, but it’s deep, gritty, and full of players with a chip on their shoulder.

And when the picks start rolling in on Thursday night, don’t be surprised if a few names catch you off guard.

These are 10 players who have done everything right to earn their shot and who just might hear their name called in Round 1 before most people expect it.

Take a look below at 10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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1. Jacob Rodriguez, Edge, Texas Tech

Don’t sleep on Rodriguez. His big-play production (13 forced fumbles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions) holds some attention, and he could come off the board sooner than previously expected. If a team gets aggressive, he could be a legitimate first-round sneak.

2. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson has been called the best wide receiver in the 2026 draft by some analysts. He has size, explosive quickness, body control, strength, and solid top-end speed, and can line up at X, Z, or in the slot. The one wild card? A significant injury history. But many believe the risk is worth the reward.

3. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Cooper averaged 7.3 yards after the catch last season, showed fearlessness on contested catches, and hauled in 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. He then ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, which sealed his case as a potential star.

4. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Keep an eye on Woods as a surprise Day 1 pick. His talent and traits as an inside pass rusher have drawn serious attention. Interior pass rushers with his explosiveness are gold in today’s NFL, and a team picking in the back half of Round 1 could pull the trigger.

5. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Discussion around Delane among NFL scouts suggests he’d be viewed as a rock-solid CB1 in any draft class. If teams are aggressive at corner (a position of need league-wide) he could vault into the late first.

6. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman is one of the players who has most drastically boosted his stock since the start of last season. He can play nickel, dime, free safety, or strong safety, and is equally skilled in man or zone coverage with exceptional range and ball skills. He had seven career picks, including four last season.

7. Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

Offensive guard rarely generates attention in Round 1, but this class is different. Ioane is the highest-graded guard on many boards, and is widely seen as a plug-and-play starter at the next level. A team that loses a bidding war on a skill player could pivot and grab the best offensive lineman available.

8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is considered one of the impact players in the wide receiver class who should make his mark from Day 1. He’s confident, intelligent, and NFL-ready. He is in a class without a consensus WR1, he could be the receiver who goes higher than most expect.

9. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Running backs rarely go in Round 1 anymore but Love might be the exception. He’s been called a potential gold-jacket candidate and ranks as the No. 1 player on at least one major draft board. A contending team willing to invest early in a difference-making back could make Love one of the night’s biggest surprises.

10. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling has drastically boosted his stock since the start of last season and is emerging as one of the more attractive offensive tackle prospects in the class. In a draft where teams are searching for cornerstones up front, he’s a name to watch Thursday night.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, live from Pittsburgh.

10 Players Who Could Surprise in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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