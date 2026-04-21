Listen Live
Close
Local

Hair loss is a Potential Side Effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss

As more people turn to GLP-1 medications for weight loss, doctors are drawing attention to a possible side effect that some patients are experiencing: hair loss.

Published on April 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Alopecia problem. Woman taking her lost hair from brush on grey background, closeup
Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

Hair loss is a potential side effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss

INDIANAPOLIS — As more people turn to GLP-1 medications for weight loss, doctors are drawing attention to a possible side effect that some patients are experiencing hair loss.

These medications, which include drugs like semaglutide and are often used to treat diabetes and support weight management, have helped many people lose weight effectively. However, some individuals have reported noticing increased hair shedding during their treatment.

What’s causing the hair loss?

Health experts say the cause may not be the medication alone. One major factor could be rapid weight loss, which puts stress on the body. This can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where more hair follicles than usual shift into a resting phase, causing hair to fall out more easily.

Some patients say their hair loss seems to happen around the same time as significant weight loss. In addition, these medications often reduce appetite, which can result in lower intake of key nutrients like protein, iron, and certain vitamins that are important for maintaining healthy hair.

Is it the drug or the weight loss?

Researchers are still working to determine the exact cause. Some studies suggest there may be a direct connection between GLP-1 medications and changes in the hair growth cycle. At the same time, other experts believe the primary reason is the rapid weight loss itself rather than the medication. Data has shown that people using these drugs may have a higher chance of developing certain types of hair loss, including telogen effluvium and androgenetic alopecia, but more research is needed to fully understand the link.

Is the hair loss permanent?

In most cases, it is not.Doctors say this type of hair shedding is usually temporary. As the body adjusts and weight loss stabilizes, normal hair growth often returns, although it can take several months to see improvement.

What patients should know

Medical professionals advise patients not to stop taking their medication without speaking to a doctor. Instead, they suggest paying attention to nutrition, especially getting enough protein and iron, avoiding losing weight too quickly, and consulting a healthcare provider if hair loss becomes a concern.

GLP-1 medications continue to be an effective option for treating obesity and related health issues. While hair loss can be an unexpected side effect, it is generally temporary and often linked to how the body responds to rapid changes.
As these treatments become more widely used, experts say it is important for patients to understand both the benefits and the potential side effects so they can make informed decisions about their care.

Hair loss is a Potential Side Effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

Posters Pop Up Around NYC Calling For Met Gala Boycott Due To Jeff Bezos' Attendance

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania 42

IShowSpeed Steals Spotlight At WrestleMania 42, Puts Logan Paul Through A Table

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Beauty  |  Jason Lee

Barbara Deer: Widow Of Cook County Commissioner Fatally Shot By Son Before He Dies By Suicide

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
BELGIUM-SOCIAL-LABOUR-SEX WORK
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Warehouse near Harry Hines Busted for Kink Parties

Comment
Police Tape
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Ongoing Hostage Situation In Denton County

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close