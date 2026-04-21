Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Eminem typically marks his journey in sobriety in some small fashion annually, and now he's celebrating his 18th year.

Published on April 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem has made his journey into sobriety part of his public image, typically celebrating the anniversary of his start on that path annually. This week, Eminem celebrated his 18th year of sobriety and got props from some of his famous friends in the industry.

In Eminem’s succinct fashion, when it comes to these matters, the Detroit veteran wordsmith is seen holding an Alcoholics Anonymous pendant with the Roman numerals of 18 featured in the center. The artist is seen wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with D-Nice’s debut album, To Tha Rescue.

In the comments section of the post, Big Sean, Questlove, and others congratulated Em on his success.

“Yessir! Keep it up,” wrote Big Sean, with Kuniva from D12 adding, “That’s my guy!” DJ D-Nice also joined in on the congrats in a humorous way, writing, “Congrats my man! BTW, Nice t-shirt!” Questlove wrote, “Awesome. Keep Goin.”

Boston rapper Slaine, who has also been a strong advocate for sobriety, gave a pointed message.

“Congrats and thank you for being a power of example. Working on 13 one day at a time. God bless,” he wrote.

Big salute to Eminem.

Photo: Getty

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

Posters Pop Up Around NYC Calling For Met Gala Boycott Due To Jeff Bezos' Attendance

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania 42

IShowSpeed Steals Spotlight At WrestleMania 42, Puts Logan Paul Through A Table

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Beauty  |  Jason Lee

Barbara Deer: Widow Of Cook County Commissioner Fatally Shot By Son Before He Dies By Suicide

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
BELGIUM-SOCIAL-LABOUR-SEX WORK
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Warehouse near Harry Hines Busted for Kink Parties

Comment
Police Tape
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Ongoing Hostage Situation In Denton County

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close