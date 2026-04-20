Shreveport Shooting: Man Kills 8 Children, Shoots His Wife & Another Woman In Louisiana Domestic Violence Incident

Father kills 8 children, including his own, in a domestic violence massacre.

Shooter's wife had recently informed him she was seeking a divorce, leading to the attack.

Police forced to open fire on the shooter, who fled the scene, resulting in his death.

Source: GIANRIGO MARLETTA / Getty

In a tragedy so grotesque it almost defies comprehension, a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, has left a community shattered and the country reeling in horror. According to reporting from The Washington Post (WaPo), eight children, some as young as toddlers and seven of whom were his own, were killed in what authorities have described as a domestic violence massacre carried out by someone who was supposed to love and protect them.

The alleged gunman was the father of seven of the eight children murdered. He has been identified as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins. He also allegedly shot and killed another child who was not his during a rampage that took place across multiple locations. Elkins’ wife and another woman were also shot and critically wounded, making a total of ten victims. The child victims ranged from age 1 to age 14, and the violence that was brought upon them even left police struggling to describe.

WaPo spoke to Elkins’ brother-in-law, Troy Brown who said that the alleged shooter’s wife had recently informed him that she was seeking a divorce.

“After the first argument about the divorce, he acted like he was losing his mind,” Brown said late Sunday after leaving a Shreveport hospital where he had visited Elkins’s wife and two of his own family members who were injured in the shooting. “He was upset about it. I would talk to him and he would tell me, ‘Bro, I don’t want to lose my wife.’”

The attack reportedly began inside a home, where the children were gunned down, some apparently with no chance to escape. In one particularly haunting detail reported by AP News, one of the children was found on the roof, suggesting a desperate attempt to flee the murderous mayhem unfolding inside the home below. The terror of those final moments is as unimaginable as it is heartbreaking.

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Following the shootings, Elkins fled the scene and led police on a chase that ended in his death as officers were forced to open fire. Law enforcement officials have called it the deadliest mass killing in the United States in more than two years.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux spoke to WaPo directly in reaction to this tragedy.

“This affects the entire community, so we all mourn with these families,” he said. “This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had. … It’s a terrible morning in Shreveport.” Source: Brandon Bell / Getty The mayor also detailed the city’s plans to address the well-being of the community and those who knew these children. “We’re attempting to … find out where the children attend schools so that we can have counselors available,” Arceneaux said, adding: “There is no explanation for something as horrific as this, but we need to provide comfort to the students, comfort to their friends, comfort to the community.” NewsOne reports that family members say Elkins and his wife had been in the process of separating and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Crystal Brown, a cousin of one of the wounded women, said the couple had been arguing about the separation before the shooting. “He murdered his children,” Brown told the Associated Press. “He shot his wife.” Brown described them as “happy kids, very friendly, very sweet.” Shamar Elkins’ relatives told KTLA 5 that he had a history of mental health problems and had recently “expressed suicidal thoughts.” It’s unfortunate that Shamar Elkins isn’t alive to face the consequences of his actions. Our prayers go out to this grieving family and the entire Shreveport community.

Shreveport Shooting: Man Kills 8 Children, Shoots His Wife & Another Woman In Louisiana Domestic Violence Incident was originally published on bossip.com