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Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani’s Relationship Timeline

Dwight Howard Drops Restraining Order Against Amy Luciani, Here's A Timeline Of Their Tumultuous Time As Husband & Wife

Published on April 17, 2026
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Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The breakup between Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani has taken another turn this week, with the former NBA player officially dropping his restraining order against his estranged wife. Check out the relationship timeline between the two stars inside. 

As both parties move toward what Howard’s legal team describes as a more “amicable resolution,” it looks like the pretty private couple has decided to officially part ways. According to PEOPLE, the decision shows a shift in tone after weeks of public tension, legal filings, and viral accusations that kept their relationship in headlines.

The couple’s split has been anything but quiet. PEOPLE reports that authorities were called to Howard’s Georgia home multiple times in early March over separate incidents involving a domestic dispute, a reported theft, and a wellness concern. Howard also alleged that Luciani took personal belongings, including cash and valuables. The claims added another layer to an already complicated situation.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani attend Netflix Inside USA Cast Party Hosted By Bre Tiesi And Elevate Agency
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

While neither side has publicly detailed every aspect of what went wrong, both appear to be stepping back from escalation and focusing on resolving their divorce privately.

Their relationship moved quickly from public debut to marriage, and it has been marked by highs and lows that played out both online and behind the scenes. As previously detailed, the pair’s romance unfolded at a rapid pace — with engagement and marriage happening within weeks. However, that same intensity seemed to carry over into their conflicts, leading to multiple separations and reconciliations, and ultimately to this current split.

For fans just trying to keep up with their swift-moving relationship, here is a definitive timeline of how things unfolded between Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani.

Dwight Howard & Amy Luciana’s Relationship Timeline

December 2024

Howard and Luciani go public with their relationship on social media after being spotted together at events. Luciani shares a heartfelt post about their connection, signaling a serious commitment early on.

January 2025

The couple gets engaged in late December and marries on January 11 in a private ceremony. Fans piece together the news from social media posts and captions that reference married life.

February 2025

Their marriage becomes more publicly confirmed as Howard shares honeymoon-related content, making it clear the two are officially husband and wife.

July 2025


Luciani files for divorce, citing that the marriage is irretrievably broken. A mutual restraining order is also filed shortly after, marking the first major public fracture in their relationship.

Late 2025


The couple appears to have reconciled, withdrawing their divorce proceedings and presenting a united front online, though underlying issues remain.

March 2026


Tensions resurface with multiple police reports tied to incidents at Howard’s home. Both parties filed for divorce again amid Amy’s allegations of cocaine use.

Dwight denies ever using drugs.

April 2026


Howard drops the restraining order as part of efforts to resolve the divorce amicably, signaling a potential de-escalation in their ongoing legal battle.

As things stand, both Howard and Luciani are moving toward closing this chapter, though their whirlwind relationship will likely remain a topic of conversation for some time.

What do YOU think about Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani’s rollercoaster relationship?

RELATED: Update: Dwight Howard Reportedly Receives Protective Order Against Estranged Wife Amy Luciani

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Dwight Howard Drops Restraining Order Against Amy Luciani, Here's A Timeline Of Their Tumultuous Time As Husband & Wife was originally published on bossip.com

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