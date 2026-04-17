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Not Future’s Family Drama All On The Internet

Future’s personal life is making noise—and not everybody’s feeling the beat.

Published on April 17, 2026
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Alright, so Future is back in headlines—but this time, it’s less charts and more child support courtrooms.

His ex, Brittni Mealy, is putting him on blast, claiming he hasn’t seen their 13-year-old son Prince in over 16 months. According to her, it’s been radio silence—no calls, no check-ins, and missing major milestones like birthdays and school moments. She also says access isn’t the issue… because he literally has the phone number.

Now before we go all the way in—Future’s legal team is denying parts of these claims, and everything is still playing out in court. But whew… the accusations alone got people talking.

And just when you think that’s it—there’s more.

A woman named Layla Sanad recently filed a paternity lawsuit, claiming Future is the father of her child. But this situation hits a little different. Reports say Future has already acknowledged the child and has been paying around $3,500 a month in support. So this isn’t about absence—it’s more about making things official legally and deciding where the case should be handled.

Still… that’s a lot of family business in the public eye.

At the end of the day, whether you’re a rap superstar or just somebody scrolling this story—being present matters. Kids remember who showed up.

And if this story feels a little too personal?

Yeah… this your sign. Do better.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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