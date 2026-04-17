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Yo Space! Star Gazing with Deven Powers

🎤 Star Gazing : Deven Powers Pulls Up

Published on April 17, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
  • Deven Powers is more than just a musician, he has built real platforms like film festivals and magazines.
  • His music has a smooth R&B vibe that reflects his life experiences and ambition.
  • Deven doesn't force his creativity; he builds on the natural vibe and doesn't chase trends.
Spaceboifresh x Deven powers
Source: Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore / Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore

Yeeeaaarrrn… it’s your favorite alien outta Oak Cliff 🛸


And on this episode of Star Gazing with Yo Space!, we tapped in with a dude that really been putting in work across the board—Deven Powers, aka Mr. Hollywood
Now I ain’t just talking music… I’m talking films, media, magazines, radio platforms… the whole play.

More Than Just an Artist


When I say bro got motion, I mean that.

Deven ain’t just pop out with a mic—he built real platforms like the Black Film Festival in LA, his own magazines, TV shows… all that. That told me off rip, this somebody who understand the game bigger than just dropping songs. And that’s something I respect heavy.



The Music Side – Smooth but Still Hustle



If you tapped into his catalog, you know he come with that R&B vibe—but it ain’t just love songs.
It’s lifestyle.
It’s ambition.
It’s “I been through something but I’m still standing on it.”
That’s what made this next record hit different…




“Super Freaka Leaka” – First Spin on The Beat Invasion



So boom—we premiered his new joint:
“Super Freaka Leaka”


And I ain’t gon lie… this one got energy.
It’s one of them:
turn it on → instant vibe
you riding → it make sense
you at a function → it go up!



When I asked him about it, he basically like—this that confidence, fun, let loose type record. Not overthinking it… just catching a vibe and running with it. And you can hear that.


How He Create


One thing I noticed talking to him—he don’t force nothing.
Everything start with a feeling.
If the vibe there, he build on it. If it ain’t… he leave it alone.
That’s why the music feel natural. It don’t sound like he chasing trends—it sound like him.


Camera On? He Comfortable There Too


A lot of artists be awkward off the mic… not him.
Dude been hosting red carpets, running his own TV show, doing interviews… all that. So when it come to being in front of people, he locked in.
That’s a whole different skillset—and he really got it.


One Thing He Said That Stuck With Me



We got to talking about independent artists and the grind…
And he dropped something simple but real:
Own your brand. Don’t wait on nobody.”

That’s it.
A lot of people be waiting to get picked… whole time you supposed to be building your own table.




What He Really Building



For him, it ain’t just about clout or one hit.

He trying to leave something behind.


Platforms. Opportunities. Doors opened for other people.


And you can tell—this ain’t new for him. He been moving like that.




What’s Next



From the sound of it, he not slowing down at all. More music. More content. More expansion.
And if “Super Freaka Leaka” is the preview… yeah, he stepping into a new bag. Creating music that he feels his idols would create if they were still living.






Tap In



Y’all already know what it is—


The Beat Invasion going up every Sunday night 🌍🔥
We bringing you new artists, new sounds, and real conversations.


And make sure you go run up “Super Freaka Leaka”—don’t sleep on that.




🛸 Stay Locked In

Follow @Spaceboifresh and @yospaceinvasion for more Yo Space! exclusives, artist convos, and everything going on in the culture.


#YoSpace #BeatInvasion #DFWRadio #Spaceboifresh #DevenPowers #MrHollywood #RnBMusic #NewMusicAlert #IndependentArtists

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