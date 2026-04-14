2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right?
2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right?
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is now official, and this year’s announcement gives rock fans a little more to work with than usual. It’s not a clean sweep, but there’s enough here to feel like guitars still matter in the room.
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Several long-debated names finally got the call, including artists who have shaped entire corners of rock music over the last four decades. At the same time, a couple of familiar names remain on the outside, continuing a pattern that keeps the debate alive about what the Hall values most.
Here’s how it breaks down:
Rock Acts That Got In
Billy Idol
A staple of the MTV era with attitude, hits, and a sneer that has held up for decades. Long overdue.
Iron Maiden
One of the most influential metal bands ever, finally gets recognition after years of being passed over.
Oasis
A defining band of the ‘90s whose impact on modern rock is impossible to ignore.
Joy Division / New Order
heir combined influence stretches across generations, now formally acknowledged.
Phil Collins
Already in as part of Genesis, he now earns a solo spot, reflecting his massive reach across rock and pop.
Rock Acts That Got Snubbed
The Black Crowes
A band rooted in classic rock tradition that continues to be overlooked.
INXS
A global force in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, still waiting for recognition.
This year’s class leans more toward rock than some recent ones, with metal, Brit rock, and post-punk all represented. But the conversation doesn’t end with who made it. It continues with who didn’t, and why certain bands still can’t seem to get through the door.
Doug O’Brien
2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right? was originally published on houstonseagle.com