2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right?

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is now official, and this year’s announcement gives rock fans a little more to work with than usual. It’s not a clean sweep, but there’s enough here to feel like guitars still matter in the room.

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Several long-debated names finally got the call, including artists who have shaped entire corners of rock music over the last four decades. At the same time, a couple of familiar names remain on the outside, continuing a pattern that keeps the debate alive about what the Hall values most.

Here’s how it breaks down: