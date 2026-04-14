Listen Live
Close
Music

2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right?

2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right?

What do you think of this year's class?

Published on April 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is now official, and this year’s announcement gives rock fans a little more to work with than usual. It’s not a clean sweep, but there’s enough here to feel like guitars still matter in the room.

RELATED: Rock Legends Not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame That Should Be

Several long-debated names finally got the call, including artists who have shaped entire corners of rock music over the last four decades. At the same time, a couple of familiar names remain on the outside, continuing a pattern that keeps the debate alive about what the Hall values most.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Rock Acts That Got In

Billy Idol

A staple of the MTV era with attitude, hits, and a sneer that has held up for decades. Long overdue.

Iron Maiden

One of the most influential metal bands ever, finally gets recognition after years of being passed over.

Oasis

A defining band of the ‘90s whose impact on modern rock is impossible to ignore.

Joy Division / New Order

heir combined influence stretches across generations, now formally acknowledged.

Phil Collins

Already in as part of Genesis, he now earns a solo spot, reflecting his massive reach across rock and pop.

Rock Acts That Got Snubbed

The Black Crowes

A band rooted in classic rock tradition that continues to be overlooked.

INXS

A global force in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, still waiting for recognition.

This year’s class leans more toward rock than some recent ones, with metal, Brit rock, and post-punk all represented. But the conversation doesn’t end with who made it. It continues with who didn’t, and why certain bands still can’t seem to get through the door.

Doug O’Brien

2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Did They Get It Right? was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Ida B. Wells

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Posts Inaccurate Ida B. Wells Photo

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
27 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Comment
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Fame Fridays At Greenhaus
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Jayda Wayda Brawls at Club, But Dess Dior Shuts It Down

Comment
14:48
Entrepreneurship  |  imjeremiahjones

How Coach K Uses AI to Help You Win Grant Money

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close