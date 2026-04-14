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Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Gov. Braun Backs Housing Plan, Affordability Questions Remain.

Published on April 14, 2026
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House Bill 1001 was the top legislative priority for House Republicans during the most recent session.

Backers of the bill say it is designed to increase Indiana’s housing supply. However, housing advocates argue that additional investments will be necessary in future legislation to ensure that new housing remains affordable.

Gov. Mike Braun held a ceremonial signing for the measure Monday afternoon.

The new law introduces several changes, including adjustments to the fees local governments can charge developers. It also limits certain building requirements that both local and state governments are allowed to impose.

Supporters contend the measure will reduce housing costs by cutting through regulatory hurdles while helping address both shortages and affordability concerns. Groups such as Prosperity Indiana, which took a neutral stance on the bill, praised some provisions—particularly its definition of accessory dwelling units. They say this could encourage communities to permit additional units on existing residential properties, increasing housing density.

“This law requires every city, town, county to hold a public hearing this year on ways to expand housing supply,” Braun said.

Despite those provisions, housing advocates maintain that further action is still needed.

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate was originally published on wibc.com

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