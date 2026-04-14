Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan, Sade & More

The Wu-Tang Clan are online celebrating the induction, where they'll join Sade, Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and more.

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Wu-Tang Clan Perform At The O2 Arena
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Gene Simmons is probably seething at the moment, but for fans of Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, and Luther Vandross, it’s time to celebrate. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced, and the aforementioned acts join several other musical entities as part of this year’s class.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of music’s signature achievements, immortalizing acts and artists who have contributed greatly to the entertainment industry.

Below are the eight acts under the “performer” designation to be inducted into the Hall:

Billy Idol
Iron Maiden
Joy Division/New Order
Luther Vandross
Oasis
Phil Collins
Sade
Wu-Tang Clan

Beyond those chief names, 10 other acts and figures will be inducted as part of a wider effort by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize contributors to sound.

Those names are:

Early Influence Award

Celia Cruz
Fela Kuti
Gram Parsons
MC Lyte
Queen Latifah

Musical Excellence Award:

Arif Mardin
Jimmy Miller
Linda Creed
Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

The inductees were announced on Monday (April 14) during an airing of American Idol, with Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest leading that segment.

Congratulations to the 2026 class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo: Getty

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan, Sade & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Music  |  JuugMasterJay

Gucci Mane’s “Crash Dummy” Ain’t Just a Diss… It’s a Line in the Sand

Comment
Hollywood Zay
Music  |  Hollywood Zay

Check Out What Hollywood Zay Has This Week On The Trending 10 at 10 Mix

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close