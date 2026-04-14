Have you Heard The Trending Ten at 10 yet?

Hollywood Zay is Breaking Records Before They Break. There’s a difference between playing hits and creating them. Every night, Hollywood Zay curates a mix designed to introduce listeners to what’s next. That means records that haven’t fully surfaced yet…..songs that feel like discoveries, not repeats. It’s that moment when you hear something and think: “What is this?”Then a few weeks later, it’s everywhere. That’s the lane. He has managed to turn Toxik Boy Radio into more then a night show—it’s a testing ground. From the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, the mixshow pushes brand new records from local artists grinding in the city to emerging names bubbling worldwide. It’s a space where records don’t need validation from charts or algorithms—they just need to hit.This is where, DFW artists get real exposure….Records get their first real reaction….Listeners hear songs before they go viral and if you’ve ever wondered where your favorite song really started… this is one of those places.



Source: Hollywood Zay / Hollywood Zay

No Rules. Just Slaps…..The formula is simple: If it’s hard, it gets played….If it’s new, it gets a spin…..If it’s next, you’ll hear it here first…… No politics. No waiting. No permission needed. Just straight up culture uninterrupted.



CHECK OUT SOME OF THIS WEEK”S PICKS..