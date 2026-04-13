13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators said Monday 13 people have been sentenced for their roles in an armed drug-trafficking and dog-fighting ring in central Indiana.

They say 10 of those people remain to be sentenced, and over 100 dogs have been rescued from these suspects. All of them face charges of conspiracy to engage in a dog fighting venture, among other things.

The whole thing started as an investigation into illegal drug trafficking, but in September 2023, investigators uncovered a large-scale dog-fighting and illegal gambling operation. Some of the criminals acted as handlers, while others, like 46-year-old Maurice Ervin, served as referees who weighed the dogs and managed gambling proceeds. 51-year-old Christopher Norfolk provided locations for the fights, while 59-year-old Willie Lee trained and bred fighting dogs, selling the offspring of fighting dogs to others.

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Investigators found that 60-year-old Edward Bronaugh used his business, Roll & Hold Pet Express LLC, as a front to transport over 100 dogs for the ventures.

On cell phones and Facebook messages, investigators found over a dozen videos of dog fights. In these videos, dogs suffer injuries and their distress is audible within seconds. Some videos even show dogs were killed in the defendants’ care-an all-too-common outcome for animals deemed to have underperformed in these fights.

When law enforcement moved in on the suspects’ homes, they found multiple guns, ammunition, and extensive dog-fighting paraphernalia. This included bite sticks, a weigh scale, and assorted canine medical supplies (syringes, sprays, etc.).

For their roles in the armed drug-trafficking and dog-fighting ring, Charles Richardson III, Brent Hutchinson, Daymond Mason, Donovan Tipler, Edward Bronaugh, James Croons, Marvin Johnson, Maurice Ervin, Robert Hamer III, Ryan Hicks, and Willie Lee received sentences ranging from eight months to five and a half years. They also face supervised release, ranging from two to four years. Norfolk and Marven Carswell, served their time already but remain on supervised release.

“Dog fighting is not only an unspeakable cruelty; it also harms the communities where it occurs by fueling illegal gambling and intersecting with other criminal activity,” U.S. Attorney Tom Wheeler said. “The individuals involved in this operation demonstrated a shocking disregard for the suffering of these animals- conduct that aligns with the well‑established link between animal abuse and violence against people. Our office will continue to prioritize animal welfare and target those who engage in the deliberate abuse of innocent animals for the entertainment and profit of others.”

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring was originally published on wibc.com