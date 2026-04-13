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Lace Up for the Green Road Family Sneaker Extravaganza

Get ready to step up your style at the Green Road Family's Sneaker Extravaganza, a must-attend event for shoe enthusiasts.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Nike Air Max 90 Premium Sneakers
Source: Nike.com / Nike.com

Mark your calendars for a fun-filled family sneaker ball!

This family-friendly event is sure to knock your socks off! Come dressed in semi-formal attire and your coolest kicks.

This event will have an awesome DJ, games, arts and crafts, and food trucks. Let us see your sneaker game while you dance the night away.

Location: Green Road Community Center
Date: Friday, May 1
Time: 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Register on RecLink

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Lace Up for the Green Road Family Sneaker Extravaganza was originally published on foxync.com

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