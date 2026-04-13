Listen Live
Close
Local

Swarm brings home the G-League Championship

Published on April 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase - Day Four
Source: Joe Buglewicz / Getty

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a championship moment that’s bigger than basketball — it’s about grit, growth, and showing what North Carolina talent really looks like when it all comes together.

The Greensboro Swarm have officially claimed the NBA G League championship, defeating Stockton and making history as the franchise’s first title-winning team. (Wikipedia)

And they didn’t just win — they dominated all season long. The Swarm finished at the top of the Eastern Conference, leading the league in scoring with over 125 points per game and posting one of the best overall records. (Basketball Reference)

Players like Jaylen Sims and a deep, hungry roster helped carry that energy all the way to the championship stage, proving this squad was built for the moment. (Wikipedia)

From an African American woman’s perspective, this win hits different. It’s about development, opportunity, and seeing young athletes turn dreams into reality right here in our backyard.

This isn’t just a G League title — it’s a statement.

Because in Greensboro, they didn’t just win a game — they built a legacy.

Swarm brings home the G-League Championship was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Music  |  JuugMasterJay

Gucci Mane’s “Crash Dummy” Ain’t Just a Diss… It’s a Line in the Sand

Comment
Hollywood Zay
Music  |  Hollywood Zay

Check Out What Hollywood Zay Has This Week On The Trending 10 at 10 Mix

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close