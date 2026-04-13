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Wine Down Wednesdays at PAPZZ Lounge Dallas R&B Vibes

Wine Down Wednesdays at PAPZZ Lounge Dallas R&B Vibes

Published on April 13, 2026
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Looking for the perfect midweek vibe in Dallas? Say less, Wine Down Wednesdays at PAPZZ Lounge is setting the tone for grown, sexy R&B energy, and this week it’s turning all the way up with a special edition you don’t want to miss.

Hosted by the charismatic @dariusmartinofficial, this week’s event doubles as an exclusive Music Video Premiere Party, giving attendees a first look at fresh visuals while vibing out in one of the city’s most stylish nightlife spots. Whether you’re outside for the music, the networking, or just a well-deserved night out, PAPZZ is the place to be.

And listen, there’s a special time change this week, so plan accordingly. The doors open at 9PM and the energy doesn’t stop until 2AM. Even better? There’s no cover, so you can slide through stress-free and step straight into the vibe.

Setting the soundtrack for the night is guest DJ @yo_djflyguy, spinning all your favorite R&B hits, from classic slow jams to early 2000s throwbacks and today’s smooth anthems. It’s the kind of playlist that keeps you two-stepping, singing along, and reminiscing all at once.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Wine Down Wednesday without the extras. Guests can enjoy happy hour specials all night, along with drink specials, bottle service, hookah, and a full dinner and late-night menu to keep you fueled from start to finish. Whether you’re grabbing a bite, celebrating a birthday, or just linking up with your crew, the experience is designed for a full night out.

And with it being Aries season, the celebrations are in full effect, so if you’ve got a birthday coming up, this is your sign to pop out and celebrate in style.

Midweek just got a whole lot better. Dallas, don’t meet us there, beat us there.

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