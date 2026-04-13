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Tornadoes In North Texas This Week?

Scattered thunderstorms, possible severe storms with hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes expected in North Texas this week.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Dramatic lightning strike inside dark storm clouds at night.
Source: Aleksandra Markina / Getty

DFW, get ready for some crazy weather this week. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through North Texas early this week, with a likely second round of rain arriving over the weekend.

Monday’s forecast is expected to remain quiet for the most part, with low rain chances primarily east of the metroplex; however, the day will be muggy and humid, with a few isolated storms possible. You can expect warmer temperatures with the high reaching the low 90s in certain areas.

As the week goes on, scattered thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. These storms will potentially carry large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. 

A few of these storms are tracked to come in late Tuesday afternoon/evening. By Wednesday, you can expect the highest chance of rain for the workweek; some storms are expected to be severe.

Thursday, we should see a brief break, though isolated showers will continue on Friday with warm temperatures.

Saturday morning, we’re going to see a temperature change with a cold front, with a line of storms to follow. After that, conditions are expected to cool down and dry out for the remainder of the weekend.

Tornadoes In North Texas This Week? was originally published on majic945.com

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