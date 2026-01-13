Will Smith Treks Across All 7 Continents In His New National Geographic Show ‘Pole to Pole’

Source: National Geographic / National Geographic

Will Smith’s back on the small screen, but he won’t be filming from a cozy studio lot.

The actor is embarking on a worldwide tour courtesy of his new National Geographic original docuseries, Pole to Pole With Will Smith.

As the title suggests, the series will showcase Smith traveling from the North Pole to the South Pole. His journey lasts about 100 days, taking him across all seven continents and engaging in some grueling challenges.

“Five years in the making, the series follows Will across all seven continents, taking him from the icefields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the icebergs of the Arctic,” reads the press release.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Along the way, he’s joined by “experts, scientists, and explorers” to learn about the world’s past and how to preserve it for the future.

Smith has previously worked on other NatGeo programs, like One Strange Rock and Welcome To Earth, but feels this journey is more personal.

“This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done — at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there,” said Smith. “From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

The trailer shows just how boots-on-the-ground Smith was in the show’s production, with picturesque shots of him trekking across the snow, with spikes on his boots and hiking poles. Other shots show him standing by as members of a village fight to start a fire, hiking atop sky-high mountains, and going 200 feet below the earth’s surface.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres tonight, January 13, on National Geographic, with episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

RELATED: Will Smith Gets Street Named After Him In Hometown Of West Philadelphia

Will Smith Treks Across All 7 Continents In His New National Geographic Show ‘Pole to Pole’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com