Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Dallas Acting Workshop Brings Industry Leaders Together

Join Dallas’ top acting workshop May 22 to network, learn, and connect with industry leaders and creatives.

Published on April 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo

Dallas is about to become a hub for creativity, collaboration, and career elevation as the Entertainment Industry Acting Workshop takes center stage on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Women’s African American Museum, located at 3800 Parry Ave. in the heart of the city.

THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
Source: LATISIA SCOTT-JACKSON / LATISIA SCOTT-JACKSON

This dynamic workshop is designed for anyone serious about making their mark in the entertainment industry, from actors and voice talent to directors, filmmakers, screenwriters, playwrights, and musicians. Whether you’re just getting started or already making moves, this experience offers real access to the people and knowledge that can take your career to the next level.

Leading the conversation is acclaimed actor and director Javon Johnson, known for his work on hit projects like Tyler Perry’s The Oval, American Soul, and Survivor’s Remorse. Johnson also directs the powerful stage play Pulpit Pimping, which will be showing in Dallas on Saturday, May 23 at South Side Music Hall, giving attendees a unique opportunity to connect directly with the creative force behind the production.

This isn’t your typical workshop. It’s a full-scale networking and educational experience that brings together industry professionals across every level. From executives, producers, talent agents, and casting directors to cinematographers (DOP), post-production and VFX teams, sound engineers, and media and PR professionals, this room will be filled with decision-makers and collaborators ready to build.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet and connect with the cast of Pulpit Pimping, making this an even more powerful space to spark new opportunities and relationships.

If you’re looking to grow, collaborate, and truly tap into the entertainment industry, this is where you need to be. Dallas creatives—this is your moment to show up, stand out, and step into your next level.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video for 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Comment
Fame Fridays At Greenhaus
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Jayda Wadya Brawls at Club, But Dess Dior Shuts It Down

Comment
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

Comment
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Music  |  JuugMasterJay

Gucci Mane’s “Crash Dummy” Ain’t Just a Diss… It’s a Line in the Sand

Comment
12 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 Facts You Might Not Know About Babyface

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close