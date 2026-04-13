Dallas Acting Workshop Brings Industry Leaders Together

Dallas is about to become a hub for creativity, collaboration, and career elevation as the Entertainment Industry Acting Workshop takes center stage on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Women’s African American Museum, located at 3800 Parry Ave. in the heart of the city.

Source: LATISIA SCOTT-JACKSON / LATISIA SCOTT-JACKSON

This dynamic workshop is designed for anyone serious about making their mark in the entertainment industry, from actors and voice talent to directors, filmmakers, screenwriters, playwrights, and musicians. Whether you’re just getting started or already making moves, this experience offers real access to the people and knowledge that can take your career to the next level.

Leading the conversation is acclaimed actor and director Javon Johnson, known for his work on hit projects like Tyler Perry’s The Oval, American Soul, and Survivor’s Remorse. Johnson also directs the powerful stage play Pulpit Pimping, which will be showing in Dallas on Saturday, May 23 at South Side Music Hall, giving attendees a unique opportunity to connect directly with the creative force behind the production.

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This isn’t your typical workshop. It’s a full-scale networking and educational experience that brings together industry professionals across every level. From executives, producers, talent agents, and casting directors to cinematographers (DOP), post-production and VFX teams, sound engineers, and media and PR professionals, this room will be filled with decision-makers and collaborators ready to build.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet and connect with the cast of Pulpit Pimping, making this an even more powerful space to spark new opportunities and relationships.

If you’re looking to grow, collaborate, and truly tap into the entertainment industry, this is where you need to be. Dallas creatives—this is your moment to show up, stand out, and step into your next level.