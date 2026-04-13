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Urban Specialists Take 16 Boys to Powerful Stage Play

Urban Specialists Bring 16 Young Men to Powerful Stage Play Experience in Mesquite

Published on April 12, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo

On Saturday, April 11, at Ignite Community School, a group of 16 young boys and young men experienced something far deeper than a night at the theater, they witnessed healing, truth, and vulnerability on full display during The Black Man: A Mental Health Journey.

The impactful stage production stars Andre Pitre and Charnele Brown, best known for her role as Kimberly Reese on A Different World. Created by Pitre and written by Brown, the play delivers a gripping portrayal of seven different men, each played by Pitre, navigating trauma, relationships, identity, and emotional silence.

THE BLACK MAN
Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / other

At the center of the story is a therapist, portrayed by Brown, who listens as each man unpacks his truth. Their stories are raw, layered, and deeply relatable. As the session unfolds, the emotional weight becomes so powerful that her character is compelled to reflect on her own life, prompting a heartfelt check, in with her husband. It’s a moment that underscores the play’s central message: listening can change lives.

CHARNELE BROWN
Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS

Recognizing the importance of that message, Antong Lucky, President of Urban Specialists, made it a priority to bring 16 young males to witness the experience firsthand.

“The experience was about community for men,” Lucky shared. “This was impact. I believe it made these young men think and opened their eyes to see that other men before them have had similar experiences—and that we have a community to support us.”

Urban Specialists, known for developing leaders and transforming communities, saw this as an opportunity to introduce emotional awareness early—helping young men learn that their voices matter and that vulnerability is not weakness.

The Black Man: A Mental Health Journey is more than a play—it’s a movement. With plans for a national tour underway, the production is actively seeking sponsors and community partners to expand its reach and continue sparking these critical conversations across the country.

To learn more or partner with the movement, visit MediaRoom360.com.

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