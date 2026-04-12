TODAY ON REUNION RADIO – “A DIFFERENT WORLD” REBOOT IS COMING









Today On Reunion Radio we talk to “A Diifferent World” Acress , Charnelle Brown ! We got the eclusive Interview!!!! The Reboot Is Coming!



The culture is buzzing with excitement as the beloved cast of A Different World gears up for a long-awaited reboot—and fans everywhere are

ready to return to Hillman College!

Originally debuting in 1987 as a spinoff of The Cosby Show, the series quickly carved out its own legacy by spotlighting life at a historically Black college. With unforgettable characters like Whitley Gilbert, Dwayne Wayne, and Denise Huxtable, the show blended comedy, culture, romance, and real-life issues in a way that still resonates today.

Now, decades later, the reboot promises to bring that same magic back—while introducing a new generation to the Hillman experience. Early reports suggest that original stars like Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison could return in mentor-type roles, bridging the gap between past and present. Fans are especially excited about the possibility of revisiting the iconic love story between Whitley and Dwayne, one of the most celebrated couples in TV history.

But this isn’t just about nostalgia. The reboot is expected to tackle modern issues facing college students today—social justice, technology, identity, and the evolving HBCU experience—while still delivering the humor and heart that made the original series a classic.

Social media has already erupted with anticipation, with longtime viewers and new fans alike sharing their favorite moments and calling this reboot “long overdue.” For many, A Different World wasn’t just a show—it was a cultural movement that inspired generations to attend college and embrace Black excellence.

As production details continue to unfold, one thing is clear: Hillman College is back in session, and the world will definitely be watching.



LISTEN AT 5 TODAY TO REUNION RADIO TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE “A DIFFERENT WORLD REBOOT!











GET READY BECAUSE THE REBOOT IS ON THE WAY!!!!!!!!!!! REMEMBER THIS ICONIC EPISODE FROM “A DIFFERENT WORLD?”