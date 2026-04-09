Stomp The Yard In Between The Wars

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor-relam@radio-one.com

Here we go again but Bolder, Bigger, and Braver. 20 teams ranging from all over the country like Florida, Atlanta, St. Louis, Houston, Louisiana, and Of course Dallas just to name a few, will all compete head to head for the $20,000 cash, custom trophy and bragging rights. Ceo Rock- T will admit to this day, that not knowing that a such simple idea of helping a young female student stay on the right track in such a pivotal point of life would expand and impact thus far. Creating such a unique safe space for young teens has been an essential tool for Middle & High school students. Over the first 10 years the trend and participation rate nationwide grew fast. With thin the last 10 years, the Stomp Wars stage has become the Mecca, aka The Super Bowl of youth step shows . Any reason to step on a national level is because of the anticipation of bringing your step abilities to this platform . With the full support of the Divine 9 , Stomp Wars has become the stomping grounds and birth place for the love of greek life. Striving forward with scholarship programs, and college prep classes, Stomp Wars has become a new vehicle for spear heading youth development into strong minded, and over achieving future adults of this generation. Fun for all ages is an understatement.

This Saturday April 11th on the campus of University Of Arlington at 4:00 pm the saga continues. Bring your friends, family, church groups, and any other body of people, who love action, energy, and live entertainment. This years 20th Anniversary has a full show jam packed with acts for “EVERYBODY”. Special invited guest include power house Kirk Franklin, Trail ride king Tonio Armani, even the Universe Circus very own Fresh The Clowns. Sound engineering and co hosting will be conducted by our very own DJ Don Perryon & Pilot P-skillz of The 1911 Show. For tickets and updates visit https://stompwars.com or instagram (@StompWarsusa) . Check out a snippet of last year starring Rock Teezy