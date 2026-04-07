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Trump Announces '2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire' Before Iran Deadline

Trump Announces ‘2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire’ Before Iran Deadline

Before his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline, President Trump announced a two-week pause on planned military strikes on Iran.

Published on April 7, 2026
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Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Before his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline, President Trump announced a two-week pause on planned military strikes on Iran.

Trump spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who both urged the President to hold back a “destructive force” that was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump said. “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said the agreement is subject to Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.” He added the U.S. has already reached its primary military goals and will spend the next two weeks trying to finalize a permanent agreement.

Trump Announces ‘2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire’ Before Iran Deadline was originally published on wibc.com

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