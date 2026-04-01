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Blank NFL Source says Jalen Hurts is 'Not the Most Coachable'

Anonymous NFL Source Labels Jalen Hurts 'Not the Most Coachable'

Published on April 1, 2026
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Anonymous NFL Source Labels Jalen Hurts ‘Not the Most Coachable’

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is facing scrutiny as reports from anonymous sources suggest he has been resistant to changes in the team’s offensive scheme.

According to ESPN, Hurts has been described as “not the most coachable,” with concerns about his body language and reluctance to adapt to new strategies, such as playing under center or incorporating more motion plays.

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The Eagles’ offense struggled in 2025, ranking 19th in scoring, and the team has since hired Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator to revamp their approach. While Hurts has shown exceptional talent, including a Super Bowl MVP title, questions remain about his ability to embrace adjustments that could elevate the team’s performance.

As the Eagles prepare for the 2026 season, the spotlight will be on Hurts to prove his adaptability and leadership in a restructured offense.

Anonymous NFL Source Labels Jalen Hurts 'Not the Most Coachable' was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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