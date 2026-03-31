Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Meet FLO: The R&B Girl Group Bringing Confidence Back to the Culture

Meet FLO: The R&B Girl Group Bringing Confidence Back to the Culture

The trio has been steadily building momentum with a sound that blends classic girl group energy with a modern, confident edge and their latest single proves exactly why people are paying attention.

Published on March 31, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
  • FLO blends classic girl group energy with a modern, confident edge in their music and visuals.
  • Their debut album 'Access All Areas' earned a Grammy nomination, signaling their staying power.
  • FLO channels iconic girl groups while offering a fresh, intentional sound for today's audience.
2026 MOBO Awards - Show
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Meet FLO: The R&B Girl Group Bringing Confidence Back to the Culture

If you have not tapped in yet, consider this your official introduction.

FLO is one of the most exciting R&B groups out right now, made up of Renée, Stella, and Jorja.

The trio has been steadily building momentum with a sound that blends classic girl group energy with a modern, confident edge and their latest single proves exactly why people are paying attention.

Their new single “Leak It” feels like stepping out, looking good, and knowing it.

Related Stories

Produced by Julian Bunetta and Grant Boutin, the track captures that exact moment when your confidence is high, your camera roll is full, and you are debating whether to post or keep it to yourself.

It plays right into that familiar energy of “felt cute, might delete later” but with a bold, unapologetic twist.

From the jump, FLO sets the tone with playful, confident lyrics that highlight self love, attitude, and a little bit of main character energy.

The chorus brings it all together, making it clear this is not just about attention from others. It is about feeling yourself first.


The track is paired with a cinematic video directed by Olivia De Camps, bringing the song’s energy to life.

FLO described the video as everything they dreamed of growing up, calling it bold, fun, and fully representative of who they are as a group. And that is exactly what comes across. It is not just a music video, it is a statement of identity.

FLO is part of a new wave, but they are rooted in something familiar.

They channel the essence of iconic girl groups while still sounding fresh for today’s audience. Their music feels intentional, their visuals are sharp, and their confidence is undeniable.

Their debut album Access All Areas already made noise, even earning a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. That moment alone signaled that FLO is not just a trend, they are here to stay.

With performances lined up, including the 2026 MOBO Awards, and new music continuing to drop, FLO is clearly building toward something bigger.

If “Leak It” is any indication, they are stepping into a new era where confidence, individuality, and fun are front and center.

WTLC listeners, if you are a fan of real R&B with personality, FLO is a group you need on your radar.

They are bringing back that girl group magic, but with a modern twist that feels authentic, bold, and completely their own.

And “Leak It”? Yeah… that is one you run back a few times.

RELATED: New Music Fridays 2026: Ari Lennox, IDK, Flo Milli & T.I. Drop, Vol. 1

Meet FLO: The R&B Girl Group Bringing Confidence Back to the Culture was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News  |  Matty Willz

What Is Hydrocodone? Drug Found On Tiger Woods

Comment
Traditional hare egg hunt at Goethe's garden house
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

DFW Easter Weekend Guide

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Police Lights
Local  |  JuugMasterJay

Fort Worth, A 14-Year-Old, and When Reality Hits Too Close

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close