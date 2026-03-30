🌟 Star Gazing Artist Spotlight: Deuce
- Deuce's creative expression started early, from poetry to music and performance
- He's explored various roles, driven by curiosity to understand the full creative process
- Deuce aims to create meaningful experiences and platforms that leave a lasting impact
Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, Deuce’s journey into creativity started early and never let up. From literature and poetry to music and live performance, his path has been built on expression, discipline, and vision. What began in school plays and writing contests has grown into a multi-dimensional career that touches nearly every part of the entertainment space.
🎤 The Interview: Tapping In with Deuce
Q: Let’s start from the beginning—what was it about growing up in South Central that pushed you toward creativity?
A: It was the environment for sure. Being in South Central, you see a lot, you feel a lot. I needed a way to express that, and writing became that outlet. Whether it was poetry, music, or performing in school plays, I always felt like the stage—or the page—was where I could really be heard.
Q: You’ve been doing music since 11 years old. What kept you locked in all these years?
A: Honestly, it just never left me. Music been a part of me since day one. Even when I was doing other things, I was still connected to it. It’s like breathing—you don’t think about it, you just do it. And over time, I realized it wasn’t just about being an artist, it was about building something bigger.
Q: You’ve worn a lot of hats—artist, engineer, producer, director, even event planner. Where does that drive come from?
A: I’ve always been curious and hands-on. I didn’t want to just rely on one lane. I wanted to understand the full process—from creating the sound to capturing the visuals to putting the whole show together. That way, I could really bring my ideas to life exactly how I see them.
Q: You stepped into creative direction and event planning around 2011. What inspired that move?
A: I wanted to create experiences, not just moments. Music is powerful, but when you combine it with visuals, atmosphere, and people coming together—it hits different. Whether it’s a charity event, a pop-up, or a full festival, I love building spaces where creativity can live and breathe.
Q: You’ve been involved in everything from philanthropy to global campaigns. What does impact mean to you?
A: Impact is everything. It’s about leaving something behind that matters. Whether it’s inspiring somebody, helping the community, or just creating something that people remember—that’s what it’s about. It’s bigger than just me.
Q: Let’s talk about “A Really Good Studio” and “A Really Good Show.” What’s the vision behind those?
A: It’s all about quality and authenticity. “A Really Good Studio” is a space where creatives can come and really lock in—no distractions, just pure creation. And “A Really Good Show” is exactly what it sounds like—an experience. Not just a performance, but something people feel when they leave.
Q: You’ve built so much already… so what’s next for Deuce?
A: Expansion. Bigger shows, more collaborations, more opportunities for other creatives. I want to keep building platforms, keep pushing the culture forward, and keep evolving. This just the beginning for real.
🌍 More Than an Artist — A Visionary
Deuce isn’t just creating music—he’s building ecosystems. From stages to studios, from soundboards to full-scale events, his influence stretches across the entire creative landscape. With a foundation rooted in passion and a mindset focused on growth, his journey is a reminder that there’s no limit when you stay true to your vision.
✨ Why Deuce is This Week’s Star
Every week, Star Gazing highlights artists who are not only talented but transformative—and Deuce embodies that fully. His story reflects evolution, versatility, and a commitment to creating spaces where others can shine too.
Keep your eyes on him… this is only the beginning 🚀🔥 #StarGazing #TheBeatInvasion #DFWArtists #Spaceboifresh
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