Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Swoon-Worthy Shawties Who Stunned On 404 Day In ATL

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Showstopping stunners who turned heads at this year's star-studded 404 Day in ATL

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
1 of 24

They so ATL!

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @miasiasymone

It’s often said that Atlanta is not a real place while also thriving as the epicenter of everything influential, which explains why this year’s star-studded 404 Day celebration was such a culture-shifting moment.

Held on April 4 and named after the city’s most iconic area code, the bigger-than-ever event brought together thousands of Atlantans (and seas of visitors) for an epic array of parties, concerts, festivals, community events, and more.

One of the buzziest events of the bunch was Big Boi & Impossible’s “404 Taste The Block” food fest that went down at Smorgasburg Atlanta–a “dynamic outdoor food market showcasing local vendors, creative eats, and community-driven events,” per its official site.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

Busting with authentic A-Town vibes, the hit event drew thousands of attendees for a day of flair, flavor, and funnn, all while celebrating the southern city the Outkast legend calls home.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“404 Taste The Block” featured a live performance from the owl-wielding ATLien himself, along with a barbershop experience, a drumline performance from alumni of the Braves Heavy Hitters, live DJ sets, custom hats and totes with on-the-spot airbrushing, festival-style photo ops, and Pop-a-Shot hoop challenges.

Festivalgoers were also treated to a variety of Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, headlined by Big Boi’s exclusive Double Smash Burger collab, which proved to be a hit at the city-shaking event.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“The only burger I can really have is Impossible,” he said about the collab in an interview with CBS News. “So why not?”

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“I just want to see [fans attending the food fest] close their eyes, lean their head back and say, ‘That’s it,'” he continued. “It’s always about personal freedom, but at the same time, health is wealth.”

Were you outside for 404 Day? If so, what was your favorite moment?

Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose

If not, will you be attending the festivities next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of overly fine things, pretty peaches, and jazzy belles who stunned on 404 Day on the flip.

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @bristhename
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Briefing Iran 4/6/26

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Hip-Hop Wired
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
25:41
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best'

Comment
Police Lights
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Bomb Threat in Downtown Dallas

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close