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THE "HOUSE PARTY" LEGENDARY MOVIE IS A REMAKE? SAY IT AINT SO!!

THE “HOUSE PARTY” LEGENDARY MOVIE IS A REMAKE? SAY IT AINT SO!!

There was A Movie From The 80s Called "House Party" That Came Out First Before The "House Party" We grew To Love!

Published on March 26, 2026
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WOULD YOU BELIVE THAT there is actually a House Party Movie that came out in the 80’s that directly mirrors the legendary “HOUSE PARTY” movie with started the careers of “KID N PLAY, MARTIN LAWRENCE , ROBIN HARRIS, FULL FORCE, TISHA CAPMBELL AND MORE! THAT’S BECAUSE the director of House Party (Reginald Hudlin) actually directed/created the same movie as a THESIS movie while in school at Harvard University!! Check out the facts:

Reginald Hudlin’s 1983 student thesis film was a short movie titled:

🎬 House Party!

Key details:

  • 🎓 Created as his senior thesis at Harvard University
  • 📅 Released in 1983
  • ⏱️ Runtime: about 20 minutes
  • 🎭 Genre: comedy / teen coming-of-age
  • 🏆 Won first prize at the Black American Cinema Society Awards

What it’s about:
The short follows a teenager who sneaks out to attend a party despite his parents’ rules—a simple premise that blends humor with everyday Black youth culture.

Why it matters:

  • It became the foundation for Hudlin’s breakout feature film
    👉 House Party (released in 1990)
  • Many of the themes, characters, and comedic tone were expanded directly from this student film
  • It helped launch Hudlin’s career as a major filmmaker in Black American cinema

In short, the 1983 thesis version of House Party! is a classic example of a student film that successfully evolved into a culturally influential feature film.

Thats Crazy right!!!! Almost the same type of Vibe and Storyline back then! If this short film wasn’t made, The stars that came out of the 1990 house party movie may not have been stars! This movie is responsible or enhanced the careers of

ROBIN HARRIS, FULL FORCE, TISHA CAMPBELL, BERNIE MAC, KID N PLAY, MARTIN LAWRENCE , GEORGE CLINTON, GROOVE B CHILL AND MORE!!!

WHO CAN FORGET THIS CLASSIC SCENE:

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