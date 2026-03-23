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Suspect Arrested After Dragging Officer, Fleeing U-Haul Chase

A suspect was apprehended after allegedly dragging a police officer and leading authorities on a chase involving a U-Haul truck.

Published on March 22, 2026
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According to the Hurst Police Department, a man is in custody following a dangerous, multi-city pursuit across Tarrant County involving a U-Haul truck that resulted in an officer being injured.

Police say the suspect, Justin Vance Carter, was first reported around 11:30 a.m. near the 700 block of Highway 26 after witnesses observed him driving erratically and causing a disturbance. At one point, he reportedly exited the vehicle and began shouting at people nearby.

When officers arrived and attempted to take him into custody—knowing he had outstanding warrants—Carter allegedly sped off in the U-Haul, dragging one officer alongside the vehicle. Another officer quickly intervened and pulled the injured officer to safety.

Investigators say the situation escalated further when Carter turned the truck around and drove directly toward a second officer, who narrowly avoided being hit by jumping behind a barrier.

A low-speed chase followed, lasting close to an hour and stretching through several Northeast Tarrant County cities, including North Richland Hills, Haltom City, and Watauga, with multiple agencies assisting in the pursuit.

The chase ended just before 12:45 p.m., when Carter was taken into custody without further incident.

He is now facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to charges tied to his existing warrants.

Authorities say the injured officer did not suffer serious injuries. The investigation remains active.

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