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Don’t Fall for the Newest Trick: Dallas Cops Caution Against Text Scam

Dallas Police Warn Public About New “Court” Text Scam — Don’t Click That QR Code

Published on March 21, 2026
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The Dallas Police Department is urging residents to be on high alert after a wave of fraudulent text messages impersonating the City of Dallas Municipal Court began circulating, some of which have already tricked people into attempting to pay bogus fines. Authorities say the slick‑looking messages often include official‑sounding language, court addresses and a QR code that directs recipients to a fake payment page — but the texts are not legitimate and should be treated as scams.

Police are stressing that neither the city of Dallas nor its municipal courts send unsolicited text messages or QR codes requesting payment for fines, penalties or court appearances. The intent of the scammers is to get victims to scan the code, click on a link and submit money or personal information, which could lead to financial loss or identity theft.

Messages circulating recently include fabricated hearing dates or alleged citations and try to push recipients into acting quickly. Some Dallas residents have reportedly even shown up at the Municipal Court believing the text was real.

What Police Advise You to Do

  • Do not click links or scan QR codes in any unsolicited message that appears to be from the city or court.
  • Do not provide payment information or personal data unless you can verify the source directly through official channels.
  • If you receive one of these scam texts, do not respond — delete the message immediately.
  • If you’re unsure whether a notice is real, contact the Municipal Court or city offices directly using a phone number or website you know is official.

What to Do If You’ve Already Paid

If you’ve already scanned the QR code and made a payment, Dallas police advise you to contact your bank or credit card company immediately to notify them of the fraud and attempt to stop or reverse the transaction. You should also report the incident directly to the Dallas Police Department so investigators can track the scam activity.

The department says it is actively investigating the scam and working with partners to prevent further victimization.

Why These Scams Work

Cybersecurity experts note that scammers are increasingly using QR codes in phishing schemes — sometimes called “quishing” — because QR codes hide the destination URL, making it harder for people to spot a fake link at a glance. Unsolicited messages that pressure you to act quickly or make a payment should always raise red flags.

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