J. Cole Reflects on His Role in the Kendrick Lamar–Drake Feud and Makes Amends

One of the most talked‑about and controversial chapters in J. Cole’s career has been his involvement in the back‑and‑forth between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

In a recent sit‑down interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, recorded at his childhood home on Forest Hills Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cole opened up about his latest project The Fall‑Off, his evolution as an artist, the things that drive him creatively, and the aftermath of his role in the Drake‑Lamar exchange that unfolded two years ago.

In a clip from the interview — shared on YouTube and highlighted on Twitter — Cole addressed his connection with what many consider hip‑hop’s “Big Three.” “I’ve got respect for these guys, real love for them,” he said. “It’s rough to watch people tear into either side just to defend the other. Honestly, even saying it out loud feels absurd.”

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He also discussed the moment he chose to publicly make amends with Kendrick Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville Festival. The apology followed a controversial line aimed at K.Dot in his song “7 Minute Drill,” and Drake’s subsequent retaliation with his own verse on “Like That.”

Cole explained that the decision to make things right came to him shortly before his performance. “About an hour before I went on,” he said. “Before that, I was completely stressed. When the thought hit me, it lifted this weight off me. A couple of days before that moment, I felt awful about how I represented myself — like I had fueled division and negativity toward someone I truly respect and care about.” He went on to share that his partner could see how heavily it was weighing on him, and that knowing he was going to apologize brought relief.

As of now, neither Kendrick Lamar nor Drake has publicly commented on Cole’s recent reflections about the situation — whether in interviews, on social media, or through music — leaving the possibility of further developments in this chapter of hip‑hop history.