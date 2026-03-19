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Erykah Badu to Headline Roots Picnic on May 31, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026
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Erykah Badu In Concert
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Erykah Badu to Headline Roots Picnic on May 31, 2026

The Roots Picnic, one of Philadelphia’s most anticipated music festivals, has announced that the legendary Erykah Badu will headline the event on May 31, 2026.

The 2026 Roots Picnic will take place on May 30 and 31 at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, a new venue for the festival that offers stunning views of the city. The Roots, the festival’s namesake and curators, will also headline alongside hip-hop icon JAY-Z on May 30. The lineup promises a mix of legendary acts and emerging talent, continuing the festival’s tradition of celebrating diverse musical genres and voices.

Belmont Plateau: A New Chapter

This year’s move to Belmont Plateau marks a significant milestone for the Roots Picnic. The venue, a cultural landmark in Philadelphia, is known for its ties to hip-hop and Black culture. The change reflects the festival’s growth and its commitment to honoring the city’s rich musical heritage.

Tickets and More

Tickets for the Roots Picnic are on sale now, with fans eagerly anticipating a weekend of unforgettable performances. Erykah Badu’s headlining set is expected to draw a massive crowd, solidifying the festival’s reputation as a must-attend event for music lovers.

Radio one Philadelphia 'Get tickets here' button

Erykah Badu to Headline Roots Picnic on May 31, 2026 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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