Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North West Becoming A Teenager With Never-Before-Seen Photo Dump: 'There’s No One Like You My Baby Girl'

North West, Kim's eldest, has grown up to look strikingly similar to her famous mother.

North's bold fashion and beauty choices reflect her growing sense of personal style.

Kim expresses pride and joy in watching North navigate her teenage years.

Kim Kardashian is feeling emotional as her oldest child, North West, officially enters her teenage years.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

To mark North’s 13th birthday on June 15, the Skims founder shared a collection of photos on Instagram, including a glamorous mother-daughter selfie that had fans noticing just how much North resembles her famous mom.

“🩵 Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!)🩵 I can’t believe you are officially a teenager!!!!!” Kardashian wrote under post. “There’s no one like you my baby girl! I love being your mom and watching you grow. I love you to the aliens’ galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond.” She finished the tribute with alien, blue heart, and spaceship emojis, a possible nod to North’s bright blue hair.

The carousel featured flicks of North through the years, showcasing her bold fashion choices, hair, and evolving personal style. Among the images was a candid selfie that highlighted just how much the birthday girl has grown up—and how closely she resembles her famous mother.

In the photo, North leaned in beside her mom while showing off vibrant turquoise-blue hair. The pair appeared nearly identical as they posed for the camera, each wearing similar makeup looks that included rosy smoky eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and glossy pink lips.

Both mother and daughter puckered their lips for the selfie, further emphasizing their striking resemblance. Fans are always saying that the reality star’s younger daughter, Chicago, is her twin, but in this pic, it’s clear just how much North resembles her, too.

Another snapshot showed the duo posing together again, this time with North wearing long, dark hair accented with teal tones. She flashed a smile that revealed silver dental jewelry while also showing off a manicure featuring pierced nail details.

North has never been afraid to take fashion risks, and lately she’s been leaning into bold looks that show off her growing sense of style. The 13-year-old regularly experiments with colorful hair, dramatic makeup, chunky jewelry, and streetwear-inspired outfits that feel trendy and uniquely her own. While some fans have criticized her parents for letting her experiment so much at such a young age, others have applauded them for letting her lean into it.

North is the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The former couple also coparent son Saint, 10, daughter Chicago, 8, and son Psalm, 7.

Happy Birthday, North!

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North West Becoming A Teenager With Never-Before-Seen Photo Dump: 'There’s No One Like You My Baby Girl' was originally published on bossip.com