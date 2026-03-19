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[LISTEN UP] T.I. Samples Big Pokey Classic for New Song 'Trauma Bond'

[LISTEN UP] T.I. Samples Big Pokey Classic for New Song 'Trauma Bond'

Published on March 19, 2026
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T.I is back with new music, dropping his latest track “Trauma Bond,” which samples Big Pokey’s classic “Ball N’ Parlay.” Originally released in 1999, the record became a staple in Southern culture, especially at HBCUs like Tuskegee University, where it still rings off during football games and homecoming celebrations. Nearly two decades later, the sound continues to live on, now reaching a new generation through T.I’s latest release.

Adding even more intrigue to the release, some listeners believe “Trauma Bond” includes (not so) subtle shots aimed at 50 Cent, continuing the ongoing back and forth between the two rap heavyweights. While T.I. doesn’t mention him by name, a few lines have fans connecting the dots, pointing to what sounds like slick, calculated jabs. The tension between T.I. and 50 Cent has been building in recent months, and this latest track is only fueling speculation that the rivalry is far from over.

Rap beefs aside, for Big Pokey’s family, the moment carries deep meaning. His widow, Pam Powell, shared her appreciation for the tribute, saying it is an honor to see one of the top rappers of this era recognize her husband’s work. More than just a sample, the record serves as a reminder of Pokey’s lasting impact and the importance of preserving his legacy within hip hop and Houston culture.

A cornerstone of the Screwed Up Click, Big Pokey helped shape the sound of Houston rap alongside DJ Screw, delivering iconic freestyles that still influence artists today. From his contributions to legendary screw tapes like the June 27th Freestyle to albums like Hardest Pit in the Litter and Da Sky’s Da Limit, his catalog remains respected worldwide. Following his passing in June 2023, Pokey’s legacy continues through his music, his influence, and ongoing efforts from his family to keep his name alive.

[LISTEN UP] T.I. Samples Big Pokey Classic for New Song 'Trauma Bond' was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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