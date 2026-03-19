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It’s been 100 days of leadership, learning, and laying groundwork as Johnny Jennings reflects on his time leading the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. And one thing is clear—this is just the beginning.

Calling it “a foundation, not a finish line,” Chief Jennings is keeping it real about the work ahead, emphasizing stronger community relationships, accountability, and building trust across Charlotte. From public safety to neighborhood engagement, the focus is shifting toward connection—not just correction.

Now listen—100 days might sound quick, but in a city like Charlotte, every move matters. Folks want to feel seen, heard, and protected—and that takes consistency, not just conversation.

Chief Jennings says he’s committed to showing up, listening to the people, and making sure the department reflects the community it serves.

It’s about progress with purpose, and Charlotte is watching closely. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about policing—it’s about partnership.

Today Marks 100 Days “A Foundation, Not the Finish Line” was originally published on 1053rnb.com