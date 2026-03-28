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Get Swimsuit-Ready with These Effortless Fitness Hacks

Get summer-ready in no time with these effective workout video recommendations

Published on March 28, 2026
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Source: Courtesy / Journalistic

The sun is coming out and it’s getting HOT in Dallas ☀️🔥

And that means one thing… there’s no more time for games.

It’s time to lock in.

Because this summer? I’m not sitting on the sidelines — I’m trying to be outside, in somebody’s bikini, on somebody’s yacht 💅🏽✨

And if you’re anything like me, you know that starts NOW.

No more “I’ll start Monday.”

No more skipping workouts.

No more playing small with your goals.

We’re getting in the gym.

We’re building confidence.

We’re showing up for ourselves every single day.

Here are some workouts to help you get started, so all you have to do is show up and put in the work 💪🏽

Ladies, this is your reminder:

Summer bodies are built in the spring… and we’re not missing this one.

Let’s go get it 💖🔥

@AthleticZone214 on IG In Dallas, TX Thank me later xoxo

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