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Scammed the IRS… Now It’s A Family Reunion in Prison

Arlington Family Tried to Scam $8.5M in Tax Refunds—Now They’re Headed to Prison AND Owe It All Back

Published on March 27, 2026
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Handcuffs on dollar bills symbol of corruption and financial crime
Source: alfexe / Getty

If your tax person got you feeling like “this a lil too good to be true”… yeah, go ahead and trust that feeling. Because a family out of Arlington just proved exactly why you can’t let just anybody play with your taxes.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, multiple members of the Hunt family are now headed to prison after running a multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme—and IKYFL, because the way they went about it? Bold.

Prosecutors say the family filed fraudulent tax returns using so-called “trusts” they controlled, trying to come up on more than $8.5 MILLION in refunds they were never entitled to. And for a minute… it worked. They managed to pull in over $1.7 million from the IRS.

What did they do with the money? Oh, just a light shopping spree—luxury vehicles, furniture, cryptocurrency, and even a whole house in Mississippi.

But here’s where it gets wild—they were actually warned to STOP submitting fake documents. Like, directly told. And still kept going. Baylon Hunt even continued sending in altered money orders and fake financial instruments like nobody was watching.

Well… somebody was.

Now the consequences are hitting: David Hunt (the dad) was sentenced to 92 months in prison, Baylon Hunt (the son) got 38 months, and Corey Burt (Baylon’s half-brother) is facing 94 months. Another family member involved is still waiting to be sentenced in May. On top of that, they’ve all been ordered to pay back over $1.7 million in restitution.

All that scamming… just to end up broke AND behind bars.

Moral of the story? If your tax preparer moving funny—RUN.

Source: WFAA

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