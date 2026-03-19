Mama Tina’s Gumbo Gets Shut Down… But Was Somebody Lowkey Hating?

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Now hold on—because not Mama Tina!

Tina Knowles had the streets (and the rodeo) buzzing with her famous gumbo, only for her stand at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to get temporarily shut down by the Houston Health Department.

But let’s be clear—it wasn’t what y’all think.

Officials said the closure on March 16 was tied to “clerical issues” during a complaint investigation. No messy kitchen tea, no scandal… just paperwork drama. And Mama Tina? She handled it like a pro. The stand cooperated, fixed what needed fixing, passed inspection, and was back open the very next day. By March 18, gumbo was flowing again.

Still… the timing got folks raising eyebrows. Because Mama Tina has been talking about this gumbo for YEARS. Forty-plus years in the kitchen, perfecting recipes, and finally bringing it to the people—affordable, flavorful, and full of love. So for it to get shut down right in the middle of one of the biggest events in Texas? Yeah… people are side-eyeing just a little.

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And let’s not forget—this isn’t just any booth. This is the mama of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles stepping into her own spotlight, sharing something personal with millions.

So while the official word says “clerical issues,” the vibe online is more like: don’t play with Mama Tina.

Either way, she’s back open, pots hot, and serving up gumbo until March 22.

And if anything… this little hiccup might’ve just made everybody want a bowl even more.

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