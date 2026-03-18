Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Roc Return: JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

Roc Return: JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July

Published on March 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
Source: Alex Livesey – Danehouse / Getty

JAŸ-Z is officially back on his bully. On Wednesday (March 18), the Hip-Hop mogul announced that he will be performing two dates at Yankee Stadium in July.

The pair of concerts will be in celebration of two of the “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s classic albums—his debut project, Reasonable Doubt, and his sixth opus, The Blueprint.

Roc Nation and Live Nation made the announcement in a social media post that revealed that shows are going down  July 10 and July 11. It seems that the July 10 date will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt while the next night will be in homage to the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

It appears that Jigga is trying to lock down another summer. On Tuesday (March 17), JAŸ-Z revealed that he would be headlining The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30.

The Boogie Down Bronx stadium is familiar territory for the Brooklyn rapper. Back in 2013, Hova’s Legends of the Summer Tour with Justin Timberlake took place at the venue, also in July. 

More details are forthcoming. But for now, the “JAŸ-Z album watch” delegation has plenty of evidence that new music is on the horizon.

This story is developing.

Roc Return: JAŸ-Z Performing 2 Nights At Yankee Stadium In July was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour

Afroman Trial: What We Know About The Wildest Case In Hip-Hop Right Now

Hip-Hop Wired
Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League

Jack Harlow Blessed With Hilarious White Rapper Names After Claiming He "Got Blacker" On His New Album 'Monica'

Hip-Hop Wired
Friends of Ireland 2026

Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

Hip-Hop Wired
South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

South Carolina Rapper Trap Dickey Signs With Top Dawg Entertainment

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

‘It’s The Right Thing To Do:’ Shaquille O’Neal Covering Funeral For Atlanta-Area Girl After Fatal Fight

Comment
Deep Ellum by night - Dallas, Texas
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

They Called It Chaos—Now Deep Ellum’s Prepping for the World Cup and Maybe City Hall

Comment
Health  |  J. Bachelor

How St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Is Saving Kids

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close