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PVAMU Makes NCAA History!

PVAMU Makes NCAA History! Panthers Are Dancing Different This Year

Prairie View A&M secures its first NCAA Tournament win ever and now faces a No. 1 seed on Friday.

Published on March 19, 2026
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NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Four - Dayton
Source: Ben Solomon / Getty

History just got made, and it’s got that Panther pride all over it.

Prairie View A&M University just secured its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, taking down Lehigh 67-55 in the First Four — and they did it with grit, heart, and straight-up dominance.

Leading the charge, Dontae Horne showed out with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, while Cory Wells added a strong double-double with 19 points and 11 boards. This wasn’t just a win — it was a statement. The Panthers turned up the defense too, racking up 12 steals and nine blocks to seal the deal after pulling away in the second half.

And let’s talk about the journey — this same team won just five games last season. Now? They’ve won nine of their last 10, claimed the SWAC title, and officially entered their glow-up era.

Next up, Prairie View takes on the No. 1 seeded Florida Gators men’s basketball in the first round of March Madness. The matchup goes down Friday, March 20, in Tampa, with tip-off set for 9:25 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Four - Dayton
Source: Ben Solomon / Getty

It’s a tough matchup, no doubt — Florida’s been dominant all season — but if there’s anything Prairie View just proved, it’s this: don’t count them out.

From overlooked to undeniable, the Panthers are writing a story bigger than basketball. And right now? The whole culture is watching.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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