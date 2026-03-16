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Best Food Spots In Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s dining scene blends seafood, global flavors, and creative cuisines. Discover neighborhood gems, and the city’s food culture.

Published on March 16, 2026
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Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, The observation tower was built in the Seattle Center for the 1962 World's Fair and drew over 2.3 million visitors.
Source: otman lazrak / Getty

Seattle’s dining scene is one of the most exciting in the Pacific Northwest, blending award-winning seafood, global flavors, and innovative farm-to-table cuisine. From acclaimed waterfront restaurants to hidden neighborhood gems, the city offers something for every palate no matter what you’re craving. Food lovers come not just for iconic dishes like fresh salmon and oysters, but for a vibrant food culture that continues to evolve with the city’s creativity and diversity. 

Check out some of the options we deem as the best food in Seattle, Washington State.

Wally’s

Paco’s Tacos

The Thirsty Chicken

M&M Munchie Mealz

Fat’s

NaNa’s

Jamacian BBQ

Luke’s Lobster

Meatmoot

Jerkshack

Six Seven

Hokkaido Ramen

Secret Burger Kitchen

Messina

Pike Place

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Best Food Spots In Seattle, Washington was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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