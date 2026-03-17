That Raw Cheese in Your Fridge Might Not Be the Move Right Now

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If you’ve been snacking a little fancy lately with raw cheddar, this is your friendly neighborhood heads-up—something’s going on, and it’s hitting close to home here in Texas.

Health officials, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are investigating a small but serious E. coli outbreak tied to RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese.

So far, seven people across the country have gotten sick—including folks right here in Texas. What’s raising eyebrows? Everyone who got sick reported eating the same brand of raw cheddar before symptoms hit. Out of those cases, four are kids, and two people have been hospitalized.

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Now here’s where it gets a little complicated. The FDA says this specific cheese is the likely source, but the company behind it, RAW FARM LLC, is pushing back and refusing to recall the product. They say none of their cheese has tested positive for E. coli, and they’re not convinced the cases are fully linked.

Meanwhile, the CDC is keeping it real simple: you might want to think twice before eating it right now.

What this means for us in Texas

Even though most cases are in California, Texas is on that list—and with food distribution, things move fast. This isn’t about panic, it’s about being aware of what’s in your fridge and what you’re serving your people.

Quick symptoms to watch for

E. coli can hit different, but common signs include:

Stomach cramps

Diarrhea (sometimes severe)

Nausea or vomiting

In more serious cases, it can lead to kidney issues—especially in kids.

If you’ve got RAW FARM raw cheddar at home, it might be best to sit this one out for now. No need to risk it. And if anyone in your household starts feeling off after eating it, don’t tough it out—tap in with a doctor.

This situation is still developing, and testing is ongoing. But until we get clearer answers, it’s one of those “better safe than sorry” moments.

Stay sharp, check those labels, and look out for each other.

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