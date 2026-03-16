The B Is For Best Actor! Michael B. Jordan Wins His 1st Oscar For Leading Role As Twin Brothers Smoke & Stack In 'Sinners'

Jordan's emotional acceptance speech honors trailblazing Black actors who paved the way.

His win comes after a surprise victory at the Actor Awards earlier this month.

The actor celebrates with an In-N-Out burger before attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Michael B. Jordan took home his first Oscar on Sunday night, beating out big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, Sinners won four Oscars from a record-breaking 16 nominations. Major wins for the film include Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, a historic Best Cinematography win for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and, of course, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.

Not only was this Jordan’s first win at the Oscars, it was also his first nomination. While Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet was an early favorite to win the category, Jordan became the late-breaking frontrunner after scoring a key victory at the Actor Awards earlier this month.

Jordan, who played twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller, becomes the sixth Black man in history to win in the lead actor category. When he took the stage to accept the award, looking out at a crowd giving him a standing ovation, the star was understandably emotional.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said before naming Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith, along with Halle Berry, the first and only Black women to win for lead actress. “To be amongst those giants, those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guides… Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keep betting on me.”

”Man, God is good. God is good,” he continued before shouting out his family members in the audience. “Momma, what’s up? You know how I feel about my mother. And my father is here. Pops, where you at? My dad came from Ghana to be here.”

The actor also gave Ryan Coogler his flowers, having directed Jordan in five films including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“You’re an amazing, amazing person,” Jordan said. “I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. I love you too, bro.”

The newly minted best actor celebrated his win by taking his Oscar to In-N-Out, flashing a huge smile as he showed off his trophy at the counter of the fast food joint. He had his celebratory meal at the West Coast burger chain before changing into a sleek brown suit for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he had even more photo ops with his golden statue.

Congratulations, Michael!

The B Is For Best Actor! Michael B. Jordan Wins His 1st Oscar For Leading Role As Twin Brothers Smoke & Stack In 'Sinners' was originally published on bossip.com