Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on March 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thirst trap o’clock!

"Run" Atlanta Premiere
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Zendaya fueling marriage rumors with playful ring reveal, Kandi finalizing her divorce with Todd Tucker, Meagan Good revealing she wants to have children with Jonathan Majors, Terrence Howard claiming he had a ‘chance’ to date Beyoncé, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after stunning at ESSENCE’s star-studded Black Women in Hollywood event in LA.

The glamorous affair brought together the biggest stars in Black Hollywood for a starry-eyed celebration of sisterhood, success, and style at the swanky Fairmont Century Plaza in La La Land.

Hosted by Marsai Martin, attendees and honorees included Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler with a well-deserved Luminary Spotlight for the women of Sinners—are using this year’s theme “Off Script” to take back ownership over the film and television industry. But, before the show began, they all owned the blue carpet first.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey stunning along with Kelly Rowland and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Porsha Williams, Jayda Cheaves, India Love, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DV1KFIflE36/?hl=en&img_index=1

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 135 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION

White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump's Violence Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA

Hip-Hop Wired
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
13 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times At The NFL Combine

Comment
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Meagan Good Says She & Her Hubby Jonathan Majors Want To Kang & Coretta Complete Their Family With Children

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close