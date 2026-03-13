Listen Live
Close
Business & Economy

DFW, A New Money Move Is Coming to Texas

Texas is launching a new stock exchange soon, and DFW residents might want to start learning the market now

Published on March 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NYSE Opens Friday, Closing Out Volatile Week For Markets
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Texas is about to get its own stock market called the Texas Stock Exchange, and trading is expected to start this summer. The goal? To give companies another place to sell shares besides the big players like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Think of a stock exchange like a marketplace. Instead of selling sneakers or records, companies sell small pieces of their business called “shares.” When you buy a share, you basically own a tiny slice of that company.

The Texas exchange plans to start trading in July. By the fall, they’ll start adding funds you can invest in, and by early 2027 they expect new companies to begin launching IPOs — that’s when a company sells stock to the public for the first time.

Here’s why that matters for regular people in DFW.

When more companies go public, it creates more chances for everyday folks to invest early. And investing in stocks can be one of the best long-term ways to grow money. It’s not about quick wins — it’s about patience.

Historically, people that consistently invest and let their money sit for years often see it grow thanks to something called compounding. That’s when your earnings start making earnings of their own.

So while Wall Street usually gets the spotlight, this new Texas-based exchange could mean more companies — and potentially more opportunities — closer to home.

In other words, the Lone Star State isn’t just talking big business anymore. It’s building its own lane in the financial world.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Pete "Crab Legs" Hegseth's $93B Shopping Spree Sparks Taxpayer Anger

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

If You Say So, Mane: Terrence Howard Claims He Had A 'Chance' To Date Beyoncé But Pursued 'The Other Member Of Destiny's Child' Instead

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Proposed Data Center
News  |  Jazzi Black

AI Is Moving Into DFW with $700M Data Center

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close