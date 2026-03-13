DFW, A New Money Move Is Coming to Texas

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Texas is about to get its own stock market called the Texas Stock Exchange, and trading is expected to start this summer. The goal? To give companies another place to sell shares besides the big players like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Think of a stock exchange like a marketplace. Instead of selling sneakers or records, companies sell small pieces of their business called “shares.” When you buy a share, you basically own a tiny slice of that company.

The Texas exchange plans to start trading in July. By the fall, they’ll start adding funds you can invest in, and by early 2027 they expect new companies to begin launching IPOs — that’s when a company sells stock to the public for the first time.

Here’s why that matters for regular people in DFW.

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When more companies go public, it creates more chances for everyday folks to invest early. And investing in stocks can be one of the best long-term ways to grow money. It’s not about quick wins — it’s about patience.

Historically, people that consistently invest and let their money sit for years often see it grow thanks to something called compounding. That’s when your earnings start making earnings of their own.

So while Wall Street usually gets the spotlight, this new Texas-based exchange could mean more companies — and potentially more opportunities — closer to home.

In other words, the Lone Star State isn’t just talking big business anymore. It’s building its own lane in the financial world.

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