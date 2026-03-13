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Damon Dash Gets 'OG Stories' Series Greenlit At BET

Damon Dash Gets 'OG Stories' Series Greenlit At BET

Damon Dash will serve as the host of OG Stories, where he will invite figures from the world of business, entertainment and beyond.

Published on March 13, 2026
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57th NAACP Image Awards | Official BET Dinner

Damon Dash has been relentless in his pursuit of remaining a part of the entertainment landscape, and will add another feather to his cap this spring. A new report reveals that BET has greenlit a new talk show series, OG Stories, with Damon Dash serving as its host.

Damon Dash, 54, is no stranger to developing series and films, and the upcoming OG Stories series serves as one of his biggest splashes in recent times.

Given Dash’s larger-than-life personality and track record as an executive and entrepreneur, one can imagine that his contact list is packed with several individuals to sit down with. Deadline exclusive report on the news featured the series’ longline, which we’ll share below.

From the OG Stories logline courtesy of Deadline:

Rooted in BET’s pillars of community, culture, and connection, the unfiltered docuseries gives voice to the OGs, the cultural architects, street legends, and self-made bosses who built empires from nothing. Through cinematic visuals and candid, character-driven conversations, Dash builds with those who’ve walked the walk, creating a space where game is given, not sold. From surviving the trenches to breaking generational curses, OG Stories captures the mindset, moments, and blueprint of those who’ve shaped culture and the communities connected to it.

Dash expressed his gratitude to BET via a statement thanking the network and the minds behind bringing the show to light.

“I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home,” Dash said. “OG Stories is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

OG Stories is set to debut this spring.

Photo: Getty

Damon Dash Gets 'OG Stories' Series Greenlit At BET was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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