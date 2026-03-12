Listen Live
Close
News

AI Is Bringing $700M Data Center To DFW

AI Is Moving Into DFW with $700M Data Center

A massive AI data center in Plano shows how the tech future is landing right here in North Texas.

Published on March 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Data Center Ceiling
Source: alacatr / Getty

When people talk about “the cloud,” it sounds like something floating somewhere far away. But the truth is, the cloud is really giant buildings full of computers—and one of the next big ones is going up in Plano.

Tech company Aligned Data Centers is building a 425,000-square-foot data center in southeast Plano. The project is expected to cost about $700 million and will be used by cloud company Lambda, which works closely with AI giant Nvidia.

Inside the building will be thousands of powerful computers that help run things like artificial intelligence, apps, websites, and online storage. Basically, a lot of the internet services people use every day depend on places like this.

For North Texas, this kind of development is becoming normal. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has quietly turned into one of the fastest-growing tech infrastructure hubs in the country.

That means big investments, construction jobs, and more tech companies choosing to build here.

But not everyone is celebrating without questions.

Data centers require huge amounts of electricity to run and cool all those computers. This facility could eventually pull around 72 megawatts of power, which is comparable to the energy used by thousands of homes. As more data centers move into the region, some experts worry about the long-term strain on the Texas power grid.

Water use is another concern. Many data centers rely on large cooling systems to prevent servers from overheating, which can require millions of gallons of water each year depending on the technology used.

Supporters say these projects bring jobs and help position North Texas as a major tech hub. Critics say cities also have to think carefully about energy demand, water resources, and neighborhood impact.

One thing is clear though—the future of the internet isn’t just online anymore.

It’s being built right here in North Texas.

READ MORE AT THE DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Hip-Hop Wired
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive

Dr. Dre Categorized As A Billionaire, According to Forbes

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Detention pending deportation - enforcement after traffic control
News  |  tethomas

North Texas Death Row Inmate Has Been Executed

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close