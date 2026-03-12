AI Is Moving Into DFW with $700M Data Center

Source: alacatr / Getty

When people talk about “the cloud,” it sounds like something floating somewhere far away. But the truth is, the cloud is really giant buildings full of computers—and one of the next big ones is going up in Plano.

Tech company Aligned Data Centers is building a 425,000-square-foot data center in southeast Plano. The project is expected to cost about $700 million and will be used by cloud company Lambda, which works closely with AI giant Nvidia.

Inside the building will be thousands of powerful computers that help run things like artificial intelligence, apps, websites, and online storage. Basically, a lot of the internet services people use every day depend on places like this.

For North Texas, this kind of development is becoming normal. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has quietly turned into one of the fastest-growing tech infrastructure hubs in the country.

That means big investments, construction jobs, and more tech companies choosing to build here.

But not everyone is celebrating without questions.

Data centers require huge amounts of electricity to run and cool all those computers. This facility could eventually pull around 72 megawatts of power, which is comparable to the energy used by thousands of homes. As more data centers move into the region, some experts worry about the long-term strain on the Texas power grid.

Water use is another concern. Many data centers rely on large cooling systems to prevent servers from overheating, which can require millions of gallons of water each year depending on the technology used.

Supporters say these projects bring jobs and help position North Texas as a major tech hub. Critics say cities also have to think carefully about energy demand, water resources, and neighborhood impact.

One thing is clear though—the future of the internet isn’t just online anymore.

It’s being built right here in North Texas.

