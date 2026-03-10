Listen Live
Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

The Alexander brothers, Tai, and twins Oren and Alon, were all found guilty of sex trafficking charges in a Manhattan court.

Published on March 10, 2026
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

The Alexander brothers, Tai, the eldest of the trio, and twin brothers Oren and Alon, were found guilty on sex trafficking charges this week in Manhattan. According to reports, the Alexander brothers intend to appeal the verdict.

As reported by NPR, Tai Alexander, 39, and twin brothers Oren and Alon, 38, appeared in a Manhattan federal court on Monday (March 9) in a matter that was first heard in court five months ago.

The guilty verdict was handed down after 11 women came forth to testify and shared with prosecutors that they were assaulted by the brothers. According to the report, the brothers reacted visibly by shaking their heads after hearing the guilty verdict read 19 times by the lead juror.

The eldest brother reportedly dropped his head into his folded arms, and the brothers’ parents were observing the hearing behind them. One of the spouses of the brothers covered her face while holding back tears.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni informed the court that the brothers will have a sentencing hearing on August 6 of this year. The Alexander brothers have been jailed since 2024. Their attorney says they will file for an appeal immediately.

“We believe in our clients’ innocence and we’re not going to stop fighting until we prevail, and we believe that we will one day prevail,” said defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo outside the courthouse.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton also delivered a statement in the matter.

“The truth is sex trafficking and other federal sex offenses are present in many walks of life and we have not done enough to root it out,” Clayton said.

Photo: Getty

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

