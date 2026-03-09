Listen Live
Close
Local

PASSING GAS ALL OVER THE DFDUB

Gas Prices Are Going Up Because Of The War - All Over The City - By How Much Though?

Published on March 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict is driving up DFW gas prices due to global oil supply fears, with analysts projecting daily increases of 5–10 cents as prices exceed $3 per gallon in many Texas areas. The war has triggered a spike in crude oil prices, which directly impacts the cost of gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum-based productsMarshall News MessengerMarshall News Messenger +4

Key Impacts on DFW Gasoline Prices (March 2026):

  • Rapid Increases: Gas prices in North Texas jumped by over 10 cents in a single day, reaching their highest point in over a year.
  • Conflict Driven: The war has raised concerns over oil tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, causing crude oil to surge, with some benchmarks surpassing $90 a barrel.
  • Commuter Pain: Areas with high commuter populations, such as Hunt County, are feeling the immediate impact as residents drive to the DFW area.
  • Seasonal Factors: The rise is compounded by the typical spring shift to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased travel demand.
  • Future Outlook: Some analysts and industry executives warn that if the conflict continues, gasoline prices could potentially reach $5 or $6 per gallon. KXAN AustinKXAN Austin +5

While Texas production in the Permian Basin offers some stability compared to other states, the global nature of the oil market means local prices are still highly sensitive to these geopolitical events. Choose EnergyChoose Energy +1

DONT FORGET TO LISTEN TO BIG BINK / SHANI SCOTT / DJ TDK / DJ TEAZE / SLICK NICK AND JACK FRAUST EVERY SUNDAY AT 5PM ON REUNION RADIO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Jon Favreau & Terrence Howard Celebrate "Iron Man" At Macy's

Terrence Howard Revisits Fumbling The Marvel Studios Bag

Hip-Hop Wired
Project Helix

Microsoft Confirms It's Next Xbox Console, Project Helix, Here's What We Know

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Osefo Case Update: Dr. Wendy And Eddie To Reportedly Be Tried Separately For Fraud

Comment
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

BBC Director Finally Explains Airing N-Word During BAFTAs, Confirms Slur Also Shouted At Wunmi Mosaku

Comment
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

SZA Reveals She Spent 36th Birthday At An Ashram In India To Heal Spinal Injury

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close