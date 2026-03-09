PASSING GAS ALL OVER THE DFDUB

The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict is driving up DFW gas prices due to global oil supply fears, with analysts projecting daily increases of 5–10 cents as prices exceed $3 per gallon in many Texas areas. The war has triggered a spike in crude oil prices, which directly impacts the cost of gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum-based products . Marshall News Messenger +4

Key Impacts on DFW Gasoline Prices (March 2026):

Rapid Increases: Gas prices in North Texas jumped by over 10 cents in a single day, reaching their highest point in over a year.

Conflict Driven: The war has raised concerns over oil tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, causing crude oil to surge, with some benchmarks surpassing $90 a barrel.

Commuter Pain: Areas with high commuter populations, such as Hunt County, are feeling the immediate impact as residents drive to the DFW area.

Seasonal Factors: The rise is compounded by the typical spring shift to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased travel demand.

Future Outlook: Some analysts and industry executives warn that if the conflict continues, gasoline prices could potentially reach $5 or $6 per gallon. KXAN Austin +5

While Texas production in the Permian Basin offers some stability compared to other states, the global nature of the oil market means local prices are still highly sensitive to these geopolitical events. Choose Energy +1

