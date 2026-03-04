Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Her Story – Cicely Tyson: The Pursuit Of Excellence | Dr Willie Jolley

Her Story – Cicely Tyson: The Pursuit Of Excellence | Dr Willie Jolley

From humble beginnings to groundbreaking roles, Cicely Tyson's story of perseverance and excellence.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Rosa Parks: Boycott Your Fears”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we learned from the life of Cicely Tyson. Cicely Tyson grew up in Harlem and decided to become an actress. Even against her mother’s wishes, she decided to outwork everyone, and she became a world-renowned actress who won many, many awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And she kept pursuing excellence all the way. All the way. Excellence all the way up until the end of her life at 96 years old, where she had been promoting her new book the day before she died.


I love this quote by Cicely Tyson: ‘If you want to succeed, you must not quit, you must fight. Look, I’m going to keep fighting until I drop. It’s just a matter of having some faith. Faith in God and faith in the fact that as long as you are able to draw breath, you have a chance.’ I love that today. Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep going. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Cicely Tyson: The Pursuit Of Excellence | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi And Thundercat Tried To Get Him Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
74 Items
Local  |  tethomas

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close