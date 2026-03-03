1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty If your shoe closet is craving something bold, luxurious, and culture-forward, this is your sign. These Black-owned shoe brands are delivering craftsmanship, statement design, and serious fashion credibility. From architectural boots to inclusive nude heels, here are the Black-owned shoe brands you should absolutely be shopping. Let's step into it. 1. Aminah Abdul Jillil If glamour had a signature heel, it would be Aminah Abdul Jillil. Launched in 2012, the brand is known for bold yet feminine designs: think crystal embellishments, oversized bows, and silhouettes that demand attention. These are shoes made to be seen. Founder Aminah's background as a professional dancer (she's shared stages with icons like Janet Jackson and Britney Spears) shows up in every design. The shoes move. They perform. They own the room. In fact, Janet Jackson took to Instagram in February to gush about Aminah's incredible collection, urging fans to purchase from the designer. "The quality is incredible. The styles are incredible, it's top-notch," Jackson said. Carried in more than 50 countries and stocked at luxury retailers like Harvey Nichols and Level Shoes, the brand has global reach. In 2019, Aminah was named Essence Magazine's Accessory Designer of the Year during their Best In Black Fashion Awards ceremony. If you love a dramatic heel moment, start here.

8 Black-Owned Shoe Brands You Need On Your Radar 2. Shahirah Ahmed Shahirah Ahmed redefines elevated footwear with statement-making designs exclusively for women in sizes 9–14. Blending bold silhouettes with refined craftsmanship, each pair is made to celebrate confidence and style without compromise. This is fashion-forward footwear that refuses to shrink your style or your presence. Standing tall should always feel as powerful as it looks and that’s Ahmed’s mission. “My goal is to create a brand that makes women feel seen, stylish, and confident,” Ahmed told Hello Beautiful during an interview in 2025.

3. Chelsea Paris Chelsea Paris is where timeless luxury meets global influence. Founded in 2012 by Theresa Ebagua, the brand blends European craftsmanship with African-inspired colors, textures, and prints. The result? Polished silhouettes that still make a statement. From boots and mules to sandals and flats, Chelsea Paris elevates everyday dressing without trying too hard. These are the shoes that say “effortless,” even when you absolutely planned the outfit. Available online and absolutely worth the investment.

4. Sunni Sunni Cool. Minimal. Unapologetically androgynous, Sunni Sunni is a Black-owned show brand that’s a must-have. Founded by Sunni Dixon, Sunni Sunni is best known for its cult-favorite Reese boot, a square-toe design with a chunky block heel that comes in multiple colors, patterns, and heel heights. Megan Thee Stallion and Usher are just a few of the big-name celebs who have been spotted wearing the unique boots. The vibe? Structured but versatile. Bold but wearable. Perfect if your style leans modern and gender-fluid with a touch of edge. These boots don’t shout — they command.

5. Fini New York energy with Nigerian-American roots. Debuting in 2018, Fini quickly positioned itself as a heavy-hitter in luxury footwear. The brand offers everything from sleek knee-high boots to elevated court sneakers, balancing street influence with refined design. It’s contemporary. It’s confident and downright fun.

6. Hanifa If you love architectural silhouettes and statement footwear, Hanifa deserves a spot in your rotation. Founded in 2011, the brand is known for thigh-high boots, structural mules, and ornate sandals that feel sculptural and intentional. Signature styles include the Solana Sandals, with its distinctive wrapped-toe strap and statement crystal ball and the Zeta Sandal, with delicate ankle-wrap detailing. Recent drops feature bold metallics and striking new colorways because subtle isn’t always the goal. These are shoes that finish the outfit.

7. Kendall Miles Designs Luxury with serious craftsmanship behind it. Founded in 2015 by Chicago native and Milan-trained designer Kendall Miles, this brand leans into opulence. Think fine leathers, luxe hardware, rich textures, and runway-ready silhouettes. From high-heeled sandals to boots and pumps, Kendall Miles Designs is all about power dressing — starting from the ground up. If your heels need to make a statement before you even speak, this is the move.

8. Salone Monet Because "nude" should actually match you. Salone Monet was founded to solve the fashion industry's long-standing shade gap in nude footwear. The brand offers beautifully crafted pumps, sandals, and flats in a range of skin tones, blending inclusivity with sophistication. This Black-owned shoe brand has been worn by icons like Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, and Keke Palmer, and for good reason. Every closet needs that perfect nude heel. Now, everyone can actually find it. These Black-owned shoe brands aren't just creating footwear; they're redefining luxury, craftsmanship, and representation in fashion. So next time you're refreshing your wardrobe, shop with intention. Invest in brands that tell stories. Support designers who are shifting the culture. And most importantly? Step out in style. Which one of these Black-owned shoe brands will you be adding to your closet?


